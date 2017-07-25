Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/25/17

Senate starts debate on Obamacare Repeal

In a down to the wire vote, Senator McConnell was able to get a Motion to Proceed on the healthcare bill. But can it pass? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: It is constitutional to indict the president
2 hours 48 min ago
Dems "exploring" ways to prevent recess replacement of Sessions
2 hours 59 min ago
House GOP Rep. skeptical health care bill will pass Senate
3 hours 34 min ago
Trump: I'm disappointed in Sessions
2 hours 9 min ago
Hoyer: Firing Sessions would "clearly" be Russia cover-up
3 hours 30 min ago
Bernie Sanders: Trump 'very unfit' to be President
Rep. Jim Jordan defends vote to repeal Obamacare
VP Pence breaks tie on vote to debate Obamacare repeal
McCain calls for renewed bi-partisanship in return to the Seante
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL