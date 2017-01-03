Hardball with Chris Matthews 01/03/17

Sen. Murphy on House GOP's ethics vote

Senator Chris Murphy, D - Connecticut, joins Chris Matthews to discuss the House GOP's reversal on a controversial vote to eliminate the Office of Congressional Ethics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
4 hours 51 min ago
Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection
2 hours 49 min ago
Andrea Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
4 hours 23 min ago
Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
13 hours 4 min ago
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
21 hours 33 min ago
After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office
Trump reacts to House's decision to ax ethics office
Ford announces Detroit plant expansion after Trump tweet
Did House GOP miss the mark on ethics vote?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL