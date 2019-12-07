Schiff asks Pence to declassify additional testimony from aide

Schiff asks Pence to declassify additional testimony from aide02:52
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence asking to declassify the supplemental testimony of Jennifer Williams' - his Special Advisor on Europe and Russia. Schiff said the testimony contains information about the Vice President's September 18 call with Ukraine's president adding: "Declassification of this supplemental testimony will allow the Congress to see further corroborative evidence"