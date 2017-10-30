Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/30/17

Russian backed content reached 126 million on Facebook

126 million Americans received Russian-backed content on Facebook during the 2016 campaign, according to prepared testimony the company submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
11 hours 4 min ago
Fmr. Trump adviser pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI
9 hours 40 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
1 hour 1 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
2 hours 53 min ago
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
34 min 51 sec ago
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
6 hours 4 min ago
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
Who is Rick Gates?
Paul Manafort surrenders to the FBI
Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL