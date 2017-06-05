Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/05/17

Russia conducted a cyber attack before the election

Ken Dilanian breaks down the latest reports (via The Intercept) that Russians tried conduct a cyber attack before the election and the leaker of the NSA report was arrested. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
1 hour 59 min ago
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
3 hours 1 min ago
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
1 hour 3 min ago
Swalwell: Memory loss is affecting a lot of Trump camp
1 hour 23 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
3 hours 57 min ago
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement
Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL