Romney 2012 strategist says it was a mistake to seek Trump’s endorsement

Over the past three years, President Trump has completed a thorough reshaping of the Republican party in his own image. Former Romney for President senior Strategist Stuart Stevens joins Hardball to talk about his op-ed in the Washington Post. He writes, “Republicans are now officially the character doesn't count party... the deficit doesn't matter party, the Russia is our ally party, and the I'm-right-and-you-are-human-scum party.” On Romney receiving Trump’s endorsement in 2012, Stevens says “Looking back, was it a mistake? Sure. I think it was a mistake."