Richard Engel on Trump’s Syria remarks: I have no idea what he’s talking about

Richard Engel on Trump’s Syria remarks: I have no idea what he’s talking about06:46
President Trump defended his decision to pull troops out of Northern Syria despite a looming Turkish attack on Syrian Kurds. The president was asked if he could ensure the Kurds safety if a Turkish attack was imminent. He would not. Richard Engel says, "I don't understand what he was saying and I've been working in the Middle East for over 20 years ... Is that a green light to Turkey, to go and clear out the Kurds?"