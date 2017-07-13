Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/13/17

Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts

The new legislation adds 45 billion dollars to fight the opioid epidemic and another 70 billion dollars to stabilize costs for the individual market. It also extends some taxes on the wealthy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

