Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/26/17

Republicans split on Sessions-Trump Feud

Tonight, we're watching a civil war between senators loyal to the man from Alabama as he challenges the President loudly trying to dump him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
3 hours 53 min ago
Trump: Thousands of new manufacturing jobs headed to U.S.
2 hours 17 min ago
GOP Sen.: Doing nothing on health care is 'admitting defeat'
2 hours 34 min ago
Rep. Royce: Russia sanctions bill likely to be signed
2 hours 22 min ago
McCain rips Trump for tweeting ban on trans people in the military
7 hours 53 min ago
First openly trans soldier reacts to Trump's ban
Trump goes after GOP Senators who voted against health bill
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
Rep. Scalise discharged from hospital to begin rehab
Lawrence: Trump's thanks to McCain may be premature

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL