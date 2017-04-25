Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/25/17

Rep: Public has right to know how Russia impacted ‘16

Rep. Mike Quiqley, D-Ill., discusses the latest evidence that Gen. Michael Flynn did not comply with the law. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court blunts Trump's sanctuary cities crackdown
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
2 hours 35 min ago
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
13 hours 5 min ago
Trump’s mostly empty government
1 hour 52 min ago
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown
2 hours 28 min ago
Is the North Korea threat growing?
Joe: Trump narrowcasting message to small slice of Americans
Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote
Anita Hill: Sexual harassment is a cultural problem
MaddowBlog: Ivanka Trump's influence reaches new heights

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL