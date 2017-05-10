Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/10/17

Rep. Maloney: This is an unprecedented abuse of power

Carrie Cordero and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., discuss what the three people fired by President Trump have in common: they all investigated Trump’s ties with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Comey asked for more resources for Russia investigation

