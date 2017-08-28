Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/28/17

Rep Al Green on Harvey: Unlike anything I've ever seen

Thousands have been forced into temporary shelter in Houston and more rainfall is expected. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of Trump Tower meeting
57 min 36 sec ago
Collusion or corruption? Debate over new Trump Tower Moscow emails
1 hour 24 min ago
Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
2 hours 36 min ago
Harvey brings catastrophic flooding to Houston area
2 hours 38 sec ago
Cruz explains Harvey aid request despite Sandy 'no' vote
5 hours 30 min ago
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
13 hours 15 min ago
MaddowBlog: Fresh details add context to Trump-Russia
6 hours 49 min ago
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report
Breaking Hurricane Harvey down by the numbers
Congressman: May be December before TX gets full federal aid package

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL