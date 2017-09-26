Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/26/17

Puerto Rico in dire situation after Maria

The situation in Puerto Rico is dire due to the hurricane wiping out all communication and shutting off power to almost all of the island. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP abandon latest Obamacare repeal effort
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
6 hours 48 min ago
Trump to visit Puerto Rico next week
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
21 hours 45 min ago
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values
10 hours 25 min ago
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
What to expect from the Roger Stone testimony
Alabama Senate candidate flashes gun at rally
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL