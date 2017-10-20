Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/20/17

Politico: Trump interviewed US Attorney candidates

Documents show that the President also met with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia before nominating her to the post. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?
7 hours 56 min ago
Wilson says Kelly lied, used "racist term" in his emotional briefing
Lawrence: 'Stunned' by John Kelly's attack on Rep. Wilson
22 hours 16 min ago
Joy Reid: Seeds of Trump's victory sown the moment Obama won
One month later, crisis lingers in Puerto Rico
8 hours 41 min ago
Joe: We must stay focused on what happened in Niger
Obama: Can't govern people if you win by dividing them
FEMA grants dubious storm recovery contracts
Obama & Bush both criticize Trump without naming him
CIA forced to walk back director's statement on Russian meddling

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL