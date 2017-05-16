Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/16/17

Pete Williams: Was he doing it with evil intent?

NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams breaks down the potential repercussions of President Trump asking former FBI Director James Comey to end the Michael Flynn investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NYT: Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
3 hours 6 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
1 hour 31 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
2 hours 18 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
2 hours 37 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
2 hours 19 min ago
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians
Sen. Reed: Trump-Russia meeting not ‘wholly appropriate’
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
Joe to Paul Ryan: 'It's not enough to attack the media'

