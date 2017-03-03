Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/03/17

Pence: no comparison between me and Clinton over emails

Ann Gearan joins Chris Matthews to discuss the breaking story that Vice President Pence used his personal email for official business and how it compares to Secretary Clinton’s email scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
2 hours 4 min ago
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
13 hours 41 sec ago
Sen. Paul: Russia issue 'political witch hunt'
3 hours 20 min ago
Can N.C. Gov. make good on bathroom bill repeal promise?
3 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar, Senate Dems call for Sessions to testify
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL