Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/17/17

Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man

Jon Ossoff shares his perspective on the United States’ involvement in Syria and North Korea, as well as discusses his political strategy in Georgia's 6th District 18-candidate race. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
1 hour 37 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
2 hours 55 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
2 hours 10 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
12 hours 15 min ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
7 hours 34 min ago
Can Georgia’s 6th district turn blue?
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 10 hours ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
11 hours 26 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
12 hours 17 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL