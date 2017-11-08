Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/08/17

One year later, US sends Trump a message

Today marks exactly one year since Donald Trump won the presidency. Democrats congratulated the President by giving his party a thumping at the polls yesterday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
52 min 54 sec ago
Democratic wave boosted by Obamacare
51 min 34 sec ago
Dems ruin Trump election anniversary with GOP throttling
1 hour 4 min ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Election night was a game changer
1 hour 35 min ago
Why women sent the loudest message in the Virginia election
2 hours 51 min ago
Virginia elects first openly transgender state legislator
Rep. Cole: Republicans 'need a home run' after election night
Perez on AL Senate race: 'It's going to be an uphill battle'
One year later: Swing voters grade Trump
Joe: The country just sent Trump a message

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL