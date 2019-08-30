On Dorian, Trump goes from criticizing Puerto Rico to concerned about Florida

President Trump announced that he’d canceled his Poland trip to monitor Hurricane Dorian, saying that it was important for him to be there for Florida. It's a shift from how he treated Puerto Rico a few days ago, when the storm was projected to hit the island hard. Trump has a mixed record when it comes to addressing national disasters, sometimes showing more empathy to states that voted for him. He expressed support for Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But in the wake of Maria, he attacked the Puerto Rican government.