Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/08/17

Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn

Robert Costa, Clint Watts and Greg Miller discuss Sally Yates’ testimony on Michael Flynn’s communication with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

