Hardball with Chris Matthews 01/04/18

NYT: Trump ordered WH lawyer to stop Sessions from recusing...

A New York Times story reports Trump told the White House’s top lawyer to stop Jeff Sessions from recusing himself in the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fire, fury and fallout from WH after book release
4 hours 34 min ago
Report: Trump ordered WH lawyer to stop Sessions from recusing himself
1 hour 52 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: I can make Trump obstruction case
1 hour 12 min ago
Trump: Bannon changed tune, called me a great man
8 hours 45 min ago
DOJ to end Obama-era policy on legal pot
4 hours 2 min ago
Report: Lawmakers met with psychiatrist about Trump's mental health
Fmr. Mueller aide: Special counsel likely not following book
Trump attorney sends Bannon cease and desist letter
Rep. Schiff: Trump Tower meeting was 'unpatriotic'
Schmidt: 'Nothing surprising' in new White House book

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL