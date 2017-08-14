Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/14/17

NYT: Mueller wants to talk to Reince Priebus

The Post report comes after The New York Times reporting Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Muller is in talks to interview current and former West Wing officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

GOP Congressman: Trump must single out hate groups
2 hours 46 min ago
Rev. Sharpton: Trump's Charlottesville comments too little too late
2 hours 40 min ago
Days after Charlottesville violence, Trump condemns hate groups
VA Senator: Statement should've come sooner, but Trump sounded presidential
7 hours 6 min ago
Why Rev. Sharpton won't call Trump a racist
11 hours 14 min ago
Morning Joe: Pence is trying to thread a needle
Conservative: This is life or death for the Republican Party
Where was General Kelly this weekend?
Trump never takes responsibility for anything: Bruni
