Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/31/17

NYPD: Suspect in custody, being questioned

Authorities are calling the events that unfolded in this city today "an act of terror". Officials are preparing to interview the suspect. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Trump: NYC attack suspect 'sick and deranged'
Truck attack in NYC: What we know
3 hours 52 sec ago
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
2 hours 59 min ago
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks
2 hours 15 min ago
Eyewitness to NYC attack: 'It looked intentional'
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller investigation
Senate grills tech titans over Russian propaganda
John Kelly under fire for defending Robert E. Lee

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL