Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/22/16

North Carolina lawmakers fail to repeal HB2

President of the North Carolina NAACP Rev. William Barber discusses what will happen now that state lawmakers have voted down an attempt to repeal the controversial transgender “bathroom bill.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
3 hours 5 min ago
Conway: Trump is putting the world 'on notice'
4 hours 38 min ago
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
6 hours 21 min ago
Will Trump sink into the swamp?
5 hours 16 min ago
The best and worst political moments of 2016
6 hours 50 sec ago
Sen.: Trump 'has the maturity of a five-year-old'
HHS: Obamacare open enrollment 'very strong'
Conway named counselor to the president
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL