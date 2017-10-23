Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/23/17

Niger attack likely a set-up, officials say

An emerging theory among US military investigators is that the Army Special Forces soldiers ambushed in Niger were set up by terrorists. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
1 hour 20 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
45 min 19 sec ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
57 min 28 sec ago
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
2 hours 28 min ago
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
13 hours 53 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan
Mueller now investigating democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta
US refugee office denying girl access to abortion
Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL