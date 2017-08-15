Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/15/17

NBC News: White House officials stunned Trump went rogue

The President's press conference quickly won him praise from known-white Supremacist David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK.

Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
3 hours 43 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
47 min 5 sec ago
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
1 hour 44 min ago
South Carolina mayor: Trump doesn’t want to bring people together
1 hour 10 min ago
Boston prepping for free speech rally in wake of Charlottesville
3 hours 22 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
Alabama special election primaries face dismally low turnout
@YesYoureRacist: Activist on why he ID's Neo-Nazis
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines

