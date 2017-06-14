Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/14/17

Mueller is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of...

Devlin Barrett, who broke the news that the Special Counsel is investigating President Trump for possible obstruction of justice, says that Robert Mueller is talking to senior officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice
1 hour 13 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman
1 hour 46 min ago
Video shows moment of Scalise shooting in Alexandria
3 hours 27 min ago
Dem. Rep: Leaders 'responsible' for setting positive tone
2 hours 31 min ago
Members of Congress 'visibly emotional' after shooting
Suspected Alexandria gunman pronounced dead
Rep. Schiff: House will 'speak with one voice' after shooting
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
Sanders 'sickened' by Alexandria gunman, who volunteered for campaign

