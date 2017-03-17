Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/17/17

Meacham: People are against govt. until it helps them

John Meacham joins Chris Matthews to discuss the new book “We Do Our Part” by Charles Peter. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

During presser, Trump recalls U.S. wiretapping Merkel
Gov. McAuliffe: Trumpcare hurts people who 'voted for him'
1 hour 7 min ago
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare is a disaster’
2 hours 6 min ago
Chris: The more Trump squirms, the more he sinks
1 hour 36 min ago
Healthcare’s no good, very bad week on Capitol Hill
How one 'unprecedented mega-donor' helped shape the election
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Why this GOP congressman voted against the health bill
Breitbart editor says Bannon calls less than expected
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL