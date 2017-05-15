Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/15/17

McMaster on Trump's Alleged Intel Sharing : 'It Didn't Happen'

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster comments on a story by the Washington Post that claims President Trump revealed classified information to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

LIVE BLOG: White House scrambles after Trump gave Russia intel
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
12 hours 59 min ago
Schumer demands that WH release transcripts of Lavrov meeting
Maddow: There's little precedent for Trump's reported leak to Russians
14 hours 36 min ago
White House defends Trump after leak bombshell
14 hours 17 min ago
WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
WSJ: Senate Intel accessing financial data in Trump-Russia probe
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
WH in chaos after WaPo reports Trump shared classified intel with Russians

