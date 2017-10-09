Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/09/17

McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump

Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said the president treats his office like "a reality show." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'
14 hours 1 min ago
Trump calls for tough new immigration reforms
2 hours 24 min ago
MaddowBlog: Republicans prioritizing re-election over telling public truth about Trump
3 hours 42 min ago
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
12 hours 30 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘More of my colleagues should speak out’ against Trump
2 hours 58 min ago
Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan: 'I was so shocked'
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to WWIII
Gloria Allred: Rumors swirling around Weinstein for years
Price: Some Trump dossier allegations are 'prescient'
Meryl Streep speaks out against Harvey Weinstein

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL