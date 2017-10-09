Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/09/17
McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump
Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said the president treats his office like "a reality show." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump
WaPo: Russian-linked ads found on Google
Pence puts on performance at NFL game
Matthews: Trump needs to start governing
Puerto Rico's storm death toll up to 36
Bannon rallying candidates to storm Congress
Trump may decertify Iran Deal
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
New Poll: Two thirds think country on...
Mueller met with author of Trump Dossier
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron'...
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling...
Senate Intel Committee: We have more...
Rep John Lewis on gun control: We must...
Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
WaPo: Russian Facebook ads aimed to stoke...
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more...
New details in the Las Vegas shooting
Vegas rallies around Blood Banks after...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Meryl Streep weighs in on Harvey Weinstein
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to...
'This was a stunt': VP Pence leaves NFL game
Rep. Schiff: Trump treats war like T.V....
Rep. Schiff: "Terrible mistake" if Trump...
Bertrand on Trump dossier allegations: ...
Mass AG sues Trump, calls birth control...
Report: Trump looks to replace Rex...
Media accesses PR roads FEMA won't drive
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Exorbitant jet travel a Trump admin hallmark
'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump': 27...
Trump says cryptically 'it's the calm...
Trump learned of Tillerson 'moron' report...
Russian anti-virus software eyed in NSA hack
Trump law helps mentally ill get guns
Exclusive: Mobile devices banned in West Wing
Exclusive: Steele open to Senate Intel meet
Politics
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'This was a stunt': VP Pence leaves NFL game
Conservative writer on why Trump alarms him
We now have to transform Puerto Rico, says...
'So much worse than Bridgegate': Pence's...
Meryl Streep weighs in on Harvey Weinstein
Facebook ads an attack on our democracy:...
First lady compares White House to...
Trump tweets inch us to conflict, says...
Will Hollywood speak up on Weinstein...
The dangers of attacking Bob Corker
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to...
NYT uncovers assault accusations against...
Trump's paper towel toss 'outright...
Momentum in Congress grows over bump stocks
US lost 33,000 jobs in September: jobs report
Former defense secretary criticizes Trump...
'Action is necessary,' senator weighs in...
Trump plans to decertify Iran agreement: WaPo
Woman tells VP to see more than Trump in...
Biden receives Brzezinski prize, tells...
Rachel Maddow
Exorbitant jet travel a Trump admin hallmark
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
Exclusive: Steele open to Senate Intel meet
Exclusive: Mobile devices banned in West Wing
Trump law helps mentally ill get guns
Russian anti-virus software eyed in NSA hack
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...