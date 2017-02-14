Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/14/17

McCaskill on Flynn: The double standard is stunning

Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., discusses Senator Chuck Schumer’s call for an independent investigation into General Flynn while the House Oversight Committee says there is no need to investigate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence told about DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after WH
3 hours 31 min ago
WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
7 hours 9 min ago
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
2 hours 7 sec ago
Glenn Thrush: Spicer's timeline 'sloppy and implausible'
6 hours 34 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
8 hours 58 min ago
Rep.: House GOP 'wrong' to stay silent on Russia
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL