Maya Wiley on Sotomayor raising concerns about Trump: She’s got the receipts

Maya Wiley on Sotomayor raising concerns about Trump: She’s got the receipts03:14
President Donald Trump said two Supreme Court justices appointed by Democratic presidents should recuse themselves from cases involving him, apparently because of a recent dissenting opinion written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Maya Wiley says, "She's got receipts on this because on the Obama/Bush Administrations combined, this happened about 8 times. And then the Trump Administration in 3 years ... it's already been over a dozen."