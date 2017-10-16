Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/16/17

Matthews: Trump never takes responsibility

Today in the Rose Garden, the president blamed all the failures on the Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, none of it on himself. He accused the major press of putting out "fake news." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Top Stories

Fmr. Trump aide: Trump needs Steve Bannon
3 hours 6 min ago
Coons: Trump ‘throwing a grenade’ in Senate’s lap on health care
2 hours 46 min ago
Trump cabinet member left $2B off disclosure report
11 hours 26 min ago
Will NFL owners give in to President Trump?
3 hours 25 min ago
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
11 hours 36 min ago
Charts show the real impact of Trump's health order
Democratic voters distressed over party's direction
New York's Chelsea bomber found guilty of all charges
'He doesn't have the courage to make any tough decisions,' says Joe on Trump's punting
Team Trump faces subpoena over sexual misconduct allegations

