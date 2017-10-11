Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/11/17

Matthews: Trump needs to stay out of stupid wars

Chris suggests Trump start focusing on the issues he campaigned on, like staying out of stupid wars and start "building" this country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Vanity Fair: Bannon says Trump has 30% chance of serving full term
3 hours 41 min ago
NBC: Trump asked for a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
2 hours 45 min ago
Is Silicon Valley prepared for possible Russian interference in 2018?
2 hours 11 min ago
Rep to GOP incumbents: Keep your promises
2 hours 26 min ago
Weinstein accuser speaks out on harassment allegations
5 hours 26 min ago
Pudzer: If GOP doesn't pass tax reform, why did we elect them?
White House to nominate Kelly aide as Homeland Security Chief
Inside the meeting that made Tillerson call Trump a 'moron'
'Profound sense of guilt' prompted exposure of Weinstein allegations: Farrow
Frum describes how the GOP dam will break with Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL