Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/24/17

Matthews: Trump knows what he did on Russia

So you're watching Donald Trump all these months, the way I'm watching Donald Trump and you see certain signs. You see him react when the subject of Russia comes up. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
3 hours 15 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: Trump acting like 'time is running out'
2 hours 9 min ago
Fmr. Army Sec: Trump transgender ban proposal 'a disruption'
1 hour 56 min ago
Schiff: Claims in 'dossier' backed up by public record
8 hours 3 min ago
Trump's relationship with GOP leaders more strained than ever
3 hours 3 min ago
Purple state governors lead health care charge
2 hours 46 min ago
Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
9 hours 48 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL