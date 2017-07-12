MSNBC Live 07/12/17

Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal

Instead, surrounded by trouble and all alone, the President has taken upon himself the job of leading the cover-up. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

What did the President know and when did he know it?
2 hours 6 min ago
Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal
1 hour 28 min ago
Rep. Swalwell: We need more Republicans to step up
2 hours 25 min ago
FBI director nominee: Russia probe not a 'witch hunt'
Chuck Todd: Trump Jr. timeline is now evidence
4 hours 26 min ago
Schiff: Saying nothing came from Don Jr. meeting not a 'great defense'
Whitehouse: 'This is a nine lane highway of investigations.'
Sen. Blunt: 'Like to know why' Don Jr. was at the meeting
Joe Scarborough announces he's leaving the GOP
'This is everything,' Trump Jr. insists after emails revealed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL