Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/01/17

Matthews: Trump is following the historic route of Nixon

It's like Nixon. He keeps going back to the scene of the crime. Two weeks ago he said that his conversation with Putin over at the G20 was "also" about Russian adoptions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House: Trump didn't dictate Trump Jr. statement
3 hours 49 min ago
Detective says Fox News lured him into plot to help Trump WH
5 hours 22 min ago
Prankster tricks Scaramucci with fake emails
3 hours 21 min ago
Flake: I don't agree with everything Trump does
4 hours 19 min ago
A history of Trump’s great ‘jokes’
3 hours 8 min ago
Dem Senator: Trump must stop being Putin’s lapdog
Can Chief of Staff Kelly control Trump and his family?
Panetta: Trump has to be willing to back up Kelly
After 6 months, Tillerson finally answers a question from Andrea
Fmr. U.S. Attorney: Trump's shifting story 'absolutely a red flag'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL