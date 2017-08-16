Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/16/17

Matthews: Trump is defending those who march with Nazis

We have a president who has now saluted the "fine people" who descended on Charlottesville last Friday night with torchlights amid Swastikas and Nazi salutes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Chuck Todd: The president has lost his moral authority
3 hours 51 min ago
Trump officials dodge questions about President's comments
1 hour 30 min ago
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump
53 min 33 sec ago
Historian: We must confront 'vanilla-ISIS terrorists' on the right
2 hours 14 min ago
Ruhle: CEOs had decided to quit Trump’s council prior to tweet
4 hours 42 min ago
Counter-protester: Alt-right came with 'intention' of starting trouble
Where do Confederate statues belong?
VICE correspondent: Alt-Right org. 'want to look like a middle class movement'
Meacham: Trump has moved 'goal post of a civilized society'
Albright: It's dangerous to normalize fascists

