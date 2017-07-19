MSNBC Live 07/19/17

Matthews: Trump doesn't care if millions lose their insurance

Chris Matthews has watched President Trump act almost with glee over the prospect of having the public blame the Democrats for what he predicts will be the failure of Obamacare down the road.

CBO: 17 million fewer insured under GOP Obamacare repeal
Trump: GOP 'shouldn't leave town' until health bill is passed
4 hours 39 min ago
Head of Trump's voter fraud comm: 'May never know' if Clinton won popular vote
6 hours 5 min ago
Are female Senators the only Republicans standing up to Pres. Trump?
4 hours 3 min ago
Why Trump's 2nd meeting with Putin is 'lost forever'
14 hours 42 min ago
SCOTUS broadens family exceptions to Trump's travel ban
Durbin: POTUS made voter fraud commission to 'find unicorns'
What we know about the 8th person at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting
Fact Check: Still no evidence of widespread voter fraud
GOP Rep. on health care: 'We knew what we passed wouldn't be the final product'

