Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/16/17

Matthews: Trump doesn't care for wildlife

The Trump administration confirmed Thursday it lifted a ban that had prohibited hunters from importing trophies of elephants killed in two African nations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP tax overhaul would create American dynasties
1 hour 31 min ago
Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
2 hours 54 min ago
GOP, Dems ask for ethics investigation after Franken news
3 hours 8 min ago
Trump using DOJ funds for personal lawsuits: report
2 hours 52 min ago
GOP tax plan faces uncertain future in Senate
4 hours 17 min ago
Trumps could save over a billion dollars under tax plan
Does Trump think Roy Moore can still win?
Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL