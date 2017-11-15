Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/15/17

Matthews: Trump came home from Asia empty handed

Now that Trump’s back from his marathon tour of Asia, which produced few concrete accomplishments, the President's skills will quickly be put to the test. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

1 hour 29 min ago
AL.com reporter talks latest Roy Moore accusers
1 hour 44 min ago
Katy: Trump's tactics with special counsel are "desperate"
2 hours 46 min ago
Roy Moore's Attorney disputes yearbook handwriting
1 hour 37 min ago
Collins: Combining health care & tax bill not good idea
3 hours 19 min ago
Two more women allege sexual misconduct against Moore
3 hours 5 min ago
Sen. Kennedy: Roy Moore should 'tell the truth'
Philadelphia bags legal win in sanctuary city funding fight
Ali Velshi's 'background'? Moore's lawyer's bizarre defense
Sessions questioned on 'Black Identity Extremists' report

