MSNBC Live 06/28/17

Matthews: Trump admitted that Russians interfered in election

Those are powerful admissions for an American President to make, even if his reasons for making them was to blame the 2016 Russian interference on his predecessor. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP moderates signal bi-partisan health care approach
7 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Intel committee will receive Comey memos
1 hour 40 min ago
SNL's Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che talk Trump
49 min 45 sec ago
Matthews: Trump admitted that Russians interfered in election
41 min 39 sec ago
Homeland Security calls for stricter security at world airports
4 hours 51 min ago
Can Dems and GOP pass health care before leaving D.C.?
Chuck: Trump's war on the media is really a war on truth
Klobuchar: Dems 'have always been interested' in improving ACA
Doctors who voted for Trump diagnose 'Trumpcare'
Congressman: Healthcare might not be in Trump’s 'wheelhouse'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL