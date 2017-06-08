Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/08/17

Matthews: This is going to end bad

You know you're in trouble when you have to bring in a $1500 an hour lawyer from the big city. Donald Trump was driven to that today by the sworn testimony of the FBI director he fired. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
1 hour 16 min ago
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
2 hours 26 min ago
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
2 hours 33 min ago
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
4 hours 50 min ago
Did Trump obstruct justice?
WATCH: Key moments from Comey's testimony
Sen. Collins: Not appropriate that Comey ‘leaked’ memo
Trump atty. disputes Comey's testimony
Sen. Coons: Comey is right that Russia will come again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL