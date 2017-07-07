Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/07/17

Matthews: These two superpower egos were testing each other

Both tried to sit as far forward as they could in those big chairs. Putin, a much smaller fellow, seemed a bit dwarfed and, I'd say, not very happy about the picture he was presenting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump met Putin, but what happened at the meeting?
2 hours 4 min ago
John Podesta: The President is unhinged
1 hour 44 min ago
Matthews on Trump, Putin: These two superpower egos were testing each other
1 hour 5 min ago
Tillerson: Trump pressed Putin on election hacking during G-20 meeting
7 hours 18 min ago
Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
23 hours 38 min ago
Hands off? Pence ignores NASA 'do not touch' sign
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
22 hours 13 min ago
Melania Trump trapped in residence amid G-20 protests
Maddow to news outlets: Heads up for hoaxes
Bush attny: Ethics watchdog deserves 'hazard pay' after Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL