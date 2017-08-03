MSNBC Live 08/03/17

Matthews: The reckoning of Mueller advances

You hear the words "Grand Jury," you think about the subpoenas Muller's people are set to issue. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
1 hour 48 min ago
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
1 hour 17 min ago
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
2 hours 36 sec ago
Matthews: Trump's reckoning with Mueller draws closer
50 min 1 sec ago
Dem Rep: GOP hijacking house probe on Trump-Russia
2 hours 26 min ago
Vox: Top FBI officials could testify against Trump
Why is Trump in West Virginia… again?
Transcripts leak of Trump's Jan. calls to Mexican, Australian leaders
Jenn Palmieri recounts testifying in front of a grand jury
General: Winning in Afghanistan is POTUS' responsibility

