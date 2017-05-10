Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/10/17
Matthews: The cover-up continues
Chris Matthews offers his take on the three people who defended President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Maloney: This is an unprecedented...
Trump's White House under fire
Dershowitz Warns of ‘Major Constitutional...
Ron Hosko: Manner of Comey Firing ...
Coons: Trump’s Reasons for Axing Comey Don...
Putin, the 'pop-up pundit'
Fmr. DOJ spokesman: Trump ‘sending signal’...
Ruhle: 'The campaign rodeo is back' in the...
Schiff: Trump's Firing of Comey is 'Beyond...
NBC's Welker: White House In 'Full Damage...
Fmr. Clinton Campaign Manager: Trump is...
Senator Tim Kaine: Letter shows ‘deeply...
Senator Lindsey Graham: FBI is bigger than...
Will GOP stand up to the president with...
White House defends decision to fire James...
Echoes of Watergate in the Trump...
Rep. Jackie Speier: Comey firing is a...
Fmr. DOJ Spox: WH trampling on FBI's...
Jeremy Bash: Trump is attacking the rule...
Best of MSNBC
Rep. Castro: Comey Firing an ‘Obstruction’...
Waters: If Clinton Were President, I’d...
Vladimir Putin: Comey Firing Has Nothing...
Lawmaker on Comey Firing: Uncovering Truth...
Trump fires Comey who was overseeing Trump...
WH on Russia probe after Comey firing: It...
After firing FBI Director Comey, Trump...
Sen. Warner: If I could take back vote on...
Politics
Comey firing complicates Trump-Russia probe
Comey firing an attack on DOJ independence
Trump uses Comey mistakes as cover for firing
History offers glaring precedent for Trump
Cummings calls on GOP to stand up to Trump
'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'
Comey firing raises question: Why now?
Trump fires Comey as investigations heat up
Finney: DAG lifts text from Hillary camp. doc
Yates testifies on Russia, Mike Flynn, &...
Senate committee wants answers from Trump...
Reports: Trump team asked Obama admin. for...
Trump camp warned Flynn about Russia contacts
FBI Director Comey: WikiLeaks is just...
FBI boss Comey: Russia the 'greatest...
Trump: Middle East peace 'maybe not as...
Lawrence: Comey's false choice on Clinton...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Senator Tim Kaine: Letter shows ‘deeply...
Rep. Adam Schiff: Unanswered questions on...
Countering N. Korea: Condoleezza Rice on...
Condoleezza Rice: ‘I don’t think democracy...
Rice: ‘Every president has a learning curve’
Condoleezza Rice: Putin focused on ...
Will Congress find ‘smoking gun’ in Flynn...
Monday’s Morning Joe in 90 seconds
What is the Senate’s strategy on health care?
French election trumps Putin strategy
Scarborough calls GOP messaging on health...
Morning Joe in 90 seconds
House Majority Whip on the future of the...
Politics down under: How a key ally views...
The optics of health care reform
Is Obamacare repeal more about campaign...
Rachel Maddow
Trump fires Comey as investigations heat up
'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'
Cummings calls on GOP to stand up to Trump
Comey firing complicates Trump-Russia probe
Comey firing raises question: Why now?
Comey firing an attack on DOJ independence
History offers glaring precedent for Trump
Trump uses Comey mistakes as cover for firing
Cracks deepen in White House Flynn story
Still unexplained: 18 day delay firing Flynn
Yates message to White House 'extraordinary'
Democrats look to supplant absent Republicans
Cyber attack hits favored French candidate
Trump camp warned Flynn about Russia contacts
Trump derelict in filling key defense roles
Democrats on offense over GOP Trumpcare bill
Americans face impact of new GOP health care
The seven key consequences of GOP health care
GOP uses health care as means to tax cuts
Schiff: Health care cuts will haunt GOP