Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/26/17

Matthews: Republican Party now controlled by Trump

Who's the next Republican senator to race for the doors rather than be replaced? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files
55 min 49 sec ago
Trump: Opioids 'worst drug crisis in American history'
4 hours 27 min ago
House narrowly passes budget, paves way for tax plan
9 hours 5 min ago
Can the JFK files really show us something new?
2 hours 10 min ago
After Trump's opioids declaration, what's next?
3 hours 24 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
Velshi & Ruhle fact check Rep.'s claim on GOP tax plan
Corker: My relationship with Trump is 'not relevant'
Lawrence exposes Trump's false claims about Flake
Ashley Judd details alleged Weinstein encounter

