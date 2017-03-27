Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/27/17

Matthews: Not tweeting means not having to say sorry

Chris discusses the mess President Trump has gotten himself into with his claim President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
1 hour 36 min ago
Ex-CIA head: ‘I had nothing to do with General Flynn’
2 hours 29 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Trump admin. nearing obstruction in Russia probe
2 hours 35 min ago
Kushner will testify to Senate Intl panel on Russia ties
7 hours 31 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election
GOP Rep: Freedom Caucus owns the loss of health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL