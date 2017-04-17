Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/17/17

Matthews: North Korea is the new worry of the world

Heidi Przybyla, Jamie McIntryre, and Courtney Kube discuss the White House’s approach of ‘strategic patience’ in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threat. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
1 hour 36 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
2 hours 55 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
2 hours 10 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
12 hours 15 min ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
7 hours 33 min ago
Can Georgia’s 6th district turn blue?
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 10 hours ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
11 hours 26 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
12 hours 17 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL