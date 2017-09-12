Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/12/17

Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump

Do Trump's huge cadre of lawyers see the net that's now enveloping their clients, including client number 1? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
1 hour 28 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
29 min 58 sec ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
2 hours 25 min ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
54 min 16 sec ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
1 hour 58 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack
Controversial voter fraud commission heads to NH
Dem. Sen: 'Even in this mess' bipartisanship is possible
'Unbelievable': An exclusive first look at Katy Tur's new book

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL